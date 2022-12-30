Dolores “Dee” Currier daughter of the late Roland J. and Lillian L. Rolfe Charlton passed away December 20, 2022 at Summit Village of Watertown, NY. Services will be in the Spring 2023. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery.
She was born and raised in Watertown, NY. She married Albert Currier on September 10, 1977. Mr. Currier passed away November 9, 2021. She is survived by one brother Roland (Bonnie) Charlton and three sisters Janice Raso Waite of Watertown, Gwen Johnson of Greenwood, Arkansas, Sharon (Henry) Gebo of Ypsilanti, Michigan, a brother and sister in law Charles and Jean Currier of Watertown. Also surviving are her God Children Shari Miller of Watertown, Sheryl Charlton of Rochester, NY, Todd Johnson of Sacket, Arkansas, and Kaitlen Johnson of Greenwood, Arkansas. Her stepchildren Margaret Fukuda, Gary Currrier and John Currier all of California, and her best friend Linda Mothersell of Watertown.
She was predeceased by her parents Roland and Lillianr Charlton, her husband Albert Currier, sister Bonnie Scott and three brothers Thomas, Vernon and Carl Charlton. She enjoyed going to the casino and playing cards. She worked at Mercy Hospital and Samaritan Hospital in TV services and the gift shop for many years. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
