Dolores (Dee) La Parr, 83, of Harrisville, NY, formerly of West Carthage, NY passed peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Calling hours will be held from 12:00PM until 2:00PM with funeral services following on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 2:00PM at the Frary Funeral Home in Harrisville. Deacon Thomas Yousey will officiate and a private interment will in the St. Francis Solanus Cemetery.
Dee was born to Foster and Elizabeth (Compo) Montgomery on October 23, 1935 in West Carthage, NY and attended Carthage Area schools, graduating in 1953. She married James (Jim) La Parr on April 16, 1955 and moved to Harrisville, NY. This marriage would later end in divorce. She worked for a brief time for Lyle (Jock) Burgess in his insurance office until they began a family. A son, David was born on November 11, 1955 and died shortly after birth. She is survived by three children, a daughter, Anne (Randy) Leonard, River Falls, WI, son, Michael, (companion Beverly Mealus), Harrisville, and son, Matthew (Teresa) also of Harrisville.
In addition to her children, Dee is survived by a brother, Fred of Keller Texas, a brother Phillip and his wife Carol, of Phoenix, Arizona, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as several cousins. She was preceded in death by her sister, Donna and her brother, Joseph, as well as her parents.
Dee was a past member of The Red Hat Society, The Harrisville Rod and Gun Club, The Daughters of Isabella, and the American Legion -789 Auxiliary of Carthage. She, and then spouse Jim, owned and operated Adirondack Souvenirs in Pitcairn, NY until they sold the business in 1975. After her family was grown she enjoyed playing on her computer, socializing with her friends, the morning coffee club at the Village Inn and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
The family wishes to sincerely thank all the wonderful people who made this difficult time easier. All the people who volunteered countless hours to care for and spend time with Dee, the wonderful staff and nurses from Hospice of Lewis County, and those who brought food, visited with her to help pass the time, and sent prayers and healing thoughts to all of us. Your generosity did not go unnoticed.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers or mass cards donations in her name be made to Hospice of Lewis County, 7785 N. State Street Lowville, NY 13367.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com
