Dolores (Dolly) Fitzsimmons passed away on October 30, 2019 at Summit Village where she had resided since June. Dolly was born on August 2, 1930 to J. Lowell and Alice (Dorr) Fitzsimmons. She graduated from Alexandria Bay Central School and the Watertown Business School. Dolly was a secretary for Westover Air force Base, Camp Drum, Black Clawson and Black River Restaurant Supply before beginning her career with New York State. She worked for the Office of General Services, the Liquor Authority and the Department of Transportation retiring in 1994. Most notably, Dolly was known as the “Liquor Lady” providing licensing consultation services and as a liaison with the Liquor Authority from 1991 to her retirement in 2009.
She made many longtime friends and was well respected.
In her younger years, Dolly was a Girl Scout Leader, a member of the Home Bureau and enjoyed bowling. She was a longtime member of the Watertown American Legion and Immaculate Conception Church.
Dolly was married to James Priestly from 1955 to 1972.
Dolly had a gift of gab and always enjoyed a good conversation. Her family and friends meant the world to her.
Dolly is survived by three daughters and their husbands, Kathy (Denny) Lane, Marty (Tim) Ryan and Sandy (Don) Hogan all of Dexter; two brothers Mike (Gladys) Fitzsimmons of Alex Bay and Naples, Fl., and Carl (Elsie) Fitzsimmons of Theresa; two brother-in-laws Frederick Priestly, Cape Vincent and Ronald Priestly, Clayton; two sister-in-laws Mary Fitzsimmons, Clayton and Marsha Fitzsimmons, Canton; 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Dolly is predeceased by her parents, brothers James, Eugene and Patrick Fitzsimmons, sisters-in-laws Gertrude Millett and Jennie Fitzsimmons and brother-in-law Thomas Millett.
A funeral mass will be held Saturday November 9th at 11:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Church of Brownville with Fr. Mike Gaffney officiating. Burial will be in Dexter Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 9-11 am at the church prior to the mass. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Neimann-Pick Foundation P.O. Box 49 Ft. Atkinson, WI 53538-0049. Online condolences may be sent to the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter at dexterfuneralhome.com.
