MASSENA – Dominic Terminelli, 91, a longtime resident of Massena, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, December 11, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Dominic is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Pauline; his children and their spouses, Maria and John Macaulay of Massena, Mara and Max Pelifian of Massena, Adam Terminelli of Apalachin, and Lisa and Tim Long of Massena; his beloved grandchildren and their spouses, Nicholas and Jenna Macaulay, Paula and Chris Henry, Natalie Macaulay, Max Jr. and Melanie Pelifian, Catherine Long, and Danielle and James Hodgson; and his great grandchildren, Coleton Henry, Crew Henry, Lilliana Pelifian, Cora Macaulay, Tyler Pelifian, and Carina Macaulay.
He is also survived by his sister-in-laws, Betty Wicke and Anita Zappia; many nieces and nephews who he was very fond of; and grand-puppy Gladdys.
In addition to his parents, Adam and Maria, he was predeceased by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Sarah Terminelli, Catherine and Tony Portolese, Dominic Zappia and Martin Wicke; a nephew, Adam Terminelli; and a niece, Paula Snow.
Dominic was born on May 18, 1930 in Plati, Italy before moving to the United States at the age of 17. He entered the US Air Force where he completed his training at the top of his class and was honorably discharged in 1953. On September 3, 1955, he married Pauline Zappia. They were blessed with 4 children and 66 wonderful years of marriage.
In 1958, Dominic opened Adam’s View (Dominic’s) Restaurant on Route 131, which he owned and operated until his retirement in 1989. He forged many lasting and genuine friendships throughout his years in the restaurant. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Elks Lodge, American Legion, AMVETS, VFW, and Italian-American Club. Dominic was an extremely hard worker, which showed in his love for cooking and devotion to his garden. With all of Dominic’s accomplishments, activities, and care for his loved ones, he was truly loved and admired by his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 16th, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Massena. Burial rituals with military honors will follow at the church. Due to COVID guidelines, all those in attendance at the funeral mass will be required to wear face coverings.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to a local charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share their memories of Dominic and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
