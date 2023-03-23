After a two-year courageous fight, Don (DJ) Ivan Olds, Jr. lost his battle to glioblastoma brain cancer March 2, 2023. He never lost his optimism, faced this challenge with grace, and never exuded fear. He embodied the motto of the United States Air Force, of which he served most of his life: Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in all he did.
He worked for more than 38 years for the United States Air Force, 25 of which were Active Duty, serving as a rated Navigator and Electronic Warfare Officer aboard Reconnaissance aircraft, retiring at the rank of Colonel in 2010. His breadth of service to the federal government yielded many awards and accolades from his beginning military schooling as a top graduate, through his many assignments, to his roles within the Political-Military realm, stateside and abroad.
Don was born December 30,1961 in Oswego, New York to Don and Sherry (Van Ness) Olds and was raised in Pulaski, New York. He is survived by his wife, Tami (McCray); daughters Tera and Emily; his father and step-mother, Fred and Karen (Davis) Stauffer; an aunt, Linda (Van Ness) Purdy; an uncle, Clark Newton; a father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Phyllis (Lester) Blackwell; a step-mother-in-law, Peggy (Causey) McCray; three brothers, Glenn Olds, Kevin Olds (Jill), and Timothy Osborn; seven sisters, Elaine Sartin, Sylvia Krupke (Daniel), Jacquelin Brennan, Rene Machado, Colleen Fritsch (John), Laurie Hoagland (Gary), and Kathryn Battaglino-Nehrig (Noel); two brothers-in-law, Ashley McCray (Ileana) and Michael McCray (Gena); many nieces and nephews, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, cousins and friends.
Don was easy to love because he was genuine and sincere and held a passionate joy for life, whether fervently supporting the Syracuse Orange, Florida Gators, or Tampa Bay Lightning; or simply enjoying a good beer while at the grill. His love for family and friendship was immense, and his unwavering dedication admirable. Always optimistic and smiling, his attitude was infectious, lifting the spirits of anyone he met. He was a loyal friend, an empathic ear, and the best hugger! His life exemplified the very best of humanity, and he was a blessing and inspiration to all who knew him. His loss will be immensely felt.
He was laid to rest at Forest Meadows Memorial Park, 4100 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, Florida with full military honors. Donations may be made in his honor to the Glioblastoma Research Foundation at glioblastomafoundation.org or to another charity of your choice.
