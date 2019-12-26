THERESA - Don W. “Sonny” Norton, III, 76, of Drake Rd., passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.
Survived by his wife, Edith Faye; three sons, Richard, Paul and Shawn Norton; one sister, Cindy Cerow; one niece, Michelle and one nephew, Jay; three stepchildren, Katherine Ferritto, Michael and Daniel Ives; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Burial will be in East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur, NY, in the spring.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
