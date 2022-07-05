Liverpool, NY. Dona (Pike) Dunn age 82 passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Tuesday July 5, 2022 at Elderwood at Liverpool nursing home. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street, Massena NY. A full Obituary to follow.
Dona (Pike) Dunn
