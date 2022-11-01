Dona R. Barney, 78, Adams, wife of Howard Barney, passed away Friday, October 28th, 2022 at St. Josephs Hospital, Syracuse.
The funeral will be 1 pm Friday, November 4th, 2022 at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville with Pastor Kurt Gehrke officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Town of Henderson. Calling hours will begin at 11 am on Friday prior to the funeral.
She is survived by her husband Howard, their daughter Connie, Evans Mills, two sons and a daughter-in-law, John, Jesse and Tracy, all of Adams; their grandchildren, Angela, Tony (Tiffany), Skyler (Nicole), and Avery Barney, Sarah (Adam) Harrington, Hope, Caitlyn and Nathan Barney; great granddaughters Payton, Paisley, Grace, Ella and Wren; two sisters Judy (Owen) Williams, Glenfield, Sharon Boshart, Lowville, brother Bruce (Renee) Roggie, Lowville, sister-in-law Linda Roggie, Lowville; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers Boyce and Garman Roggie.
Dona was born in Lowville, August 30, 1944, a daughter to Garman and Pauline Haggerty Roggie. She completed her schooling at Belleville Central School. Dona married Howard Barney April 28, 1962 in Belleville at the home of Rev. Miles Hutchinson.
Howard and Dona entered into partnership with Howard’s parents in the operation of Butterville Farms in the Town of Henderson. The farm is still operated by the 4th and 5th generation of the Barney family.
Dona enjoyed quilting, puzzles and tending to her flower gardens. She was a member of the Adams Quilting Club. Howard and Dona spent winters in Florida.
If anyone wishes to contribute to charity, please consider a local volunteer ambulance squad in Dona’s name.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
