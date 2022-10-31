Dona R. Barney, 78, wife of Howard Barney, passed away Friday October 28th, 2022 at St Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.
The funeral will be 1 pm Friday November 4th, 2022 at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home Belleville. Calling hours are Friday beginning at 11 am prior to the funeral. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Town of Henderson.
A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
