SOUTH COLTON — Arrangements for Donald A. Holland, 84, a resident of Mayfield Drive, Potsdam and formerly of South Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mr. Holland passed away unexpectedly at his home. Donald was an accomplished artist, working on projects until his passing. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family online at www.buckfuneralhome.com.
Donald A. Holland
