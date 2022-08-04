Donald A. Lang, 82, of Mexico, NY; passed away on June 15, 2022 while working on his farm.
He was born on August 16, 1939 to William G. and Grace M. Lang. He grew up on a Dairy Farm in Pole Tavern, NJ and graduated from Woodstown High School. He was active in school sports, excelling in Track.
He owned, managed and worked on farms in New Jersey and Maryland before moving his farm to Mexico, NY; where he raised beef cattle. He was an Oswego County Farm Bureau member and served on its board.
Donald is survived by, his daughter, Lisa Joyner, of Wilmington, DE; three grandchildren, Godfrey Joyner, Voorhees, NJ, Tanner Joyner and Ryan Joyner, Bridgeton, NJ; his brother, Kenneth Lang, Newark, DE; nieces, Susan Hacker, Champlain, NY and Kathryn Lang, Fairbanks, AK; and his nephew, William Lang, Wilmington, DE. He also leaves behind long-time friend, Dave Bruynell, Missouri; and many friends in the Mexico area.
Mr. Lang was cremated and a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the North Mexico Union Church. Arrangements are in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. Mexico, NY.
Please share memories and condolences at www.harterfuneralhome.com
