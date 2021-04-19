Donald Bruce Hanson, 94, of Orange City Florida passed away peacefully after a brief illness on April 3, 2021. Bruce was born in Ogdensburg, NY on November 28, 1926 to Donald Floyd Hanson and Flossie M. Hanson (Hanes). He grew up in Waddington, NY, enjoying life on the St.Lawrence River. He graduated from the Waddington High School, attended Watertown Business School and joined the U.S. Army. He served in Okinawa during World War II and
returned safely to Waddington. He attended Clarkson College, graduating with a Business Degree.
He returned to Waddington after graduation to help run the family business, Hanes & Hanson Hardware, after his father suddenly passed away. Bruce successfully ran the hardware business for approximately forty years. It was quite a fixture in the small community. Under Bruce’s management Hanes & Hanson Hardware provided a wide range of goods and services to residents of Waddington and the surrounding area including hardware, appliances, building materials, animal feed and bottled gas. After retirement, he and his wife, Constance (Connie) Louise Dillingham Hanson began wintering in Ormond Beach, Florida. They always returned to the call North Country to enjoy the St. Lawrence River and their wonderful circle of friends.
Bruce was very active in Waddington, serving in the Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He was also a long-term member of the American Legion, Masonic Lodge -393, the Kiwanis Club, and the Lions Club. He served on the board of the Waddington Moore Museum and on the board of the Jefferson National Bank. Bruce and Connie were active members of the United Methodist Church in Waddington as well as the United Methodist Church in Ormond Beach.
Bruce was a life-long NY Ranger fan and loved all kinds of sports. He was generous to his community and supportive of many community-based activities. He enjoyed boating, fishing and swimming in the mighty St. Lawrence River. He and Connie traveled extensively during their time together, making friends wherever they went.
He is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Connie, who resides in Orange City, Florida, his step-son David Andrew Henry and his wife, Linda Henry of Waddington, and by three grandchildren, Kristi (Henry) Cisneros, Alison (Henry) McCulloch and Eric Henry, and four great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his older brother, Robert William “Bob” Hanson and is survived by his nephews, Richard Bruce Hanson, Douglas Robert Hanson, Donald Peter Hanson and his niece, Alicia (Hanson) Wardle, along with nine great nieces and nephews and seven great great nieces and nephews. Bruce shared many fond memories of time spent with his nephews and niece, particularly on the ski slopes and along the St. Lawrence River. Bruce played a very meaningful role in the lives of his nephews and niece as they grew to adulthood as well as to his great nephews and great nieces during their many stays in Waddington.
A memorial service will be held this summer at the United Methodist Church in Waddington, NY. Memorial donations may be made to the United Methodist Church, 116 Lincoln Avenue, Waddington, NY 13694
