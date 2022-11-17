Gouverneur - Donald Campbell Sr., 91, passed away on Tuesday at River Hospital in Alexandria Bay.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 20th from 12:00 noon until 1:30 pm , not on Saturday as previously announced, at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
