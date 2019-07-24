Donald Clifford Burnell of Chandler, Indiana passed peacefully into The Lords Kingdom on Wednesday morning, July 23, 2019. Donnie was 68 years young.
Donald was the first born son to Donald Arthur and Bernice Burnell in Massena, New York on March 22, 1951.
Donnie grew up in Massena the eldest of four children. He attended Massena Central High School where he met the love of his life his senior year, Deborah. After high school Donnie attended Canton ATC College and went on to become an electrician.
In 1972 Donald made Deborah his wife. Donnie and Debbie were each other’s great love. They made their family by having two daughters. Donnie loved all “his girls” as he would lovingly refer to his wife and daughters.
Donald worked for Alcoa as an Electrical Engineer Supervisor from 1973 until he retired in 2003. He loved camping, was a proud member of the Chandler United Methodist Church where he sat on the council and served with the men’s group. He was hard working and loved life, his family, friends and Our Lord Savior with his whole heart.
Donnie was preceded in his calling to the Lord by so many he loved. His wife, best friend and soul mate, Deborah Burnell along with his daughters and their spouses, Tamela and James Kessinger and Tara and Michael Kopp were his immediate family. He preceded his three sisters and their spouses, Patricia and John Minor, Jean and Michael Hudon and Jane and Geoff Smythe. Also siblings in-laws and spouses, Pamela and David Tefft, Shayne and Kay Summers, Cheryl Summers, Melody and Bobby Handigard and Monica Summers. He was a proud “Pops” to his grand daughters, Madison-Rae Kessinger and Mackenzie Kopp along with his grandson Ricky Pitsonbarger. He was “Uncle Don” to his nieces and nephews, Imran Awan, Michael and Mark Summers, Monica, Melissa and Michael Hudon, Jared Smythe, Lucas, Amanda, Marilee and Danny Summers, Martina and Bobby Handigard, Margot and Malcolm Summers and Emile summers. In addition to the family listed there are so many lives he touched ; his great nieces and nephews, his daughters friends who called him “Dad”, all of the kids he was just “Uncle Don” to, and to his church family and friends he loved so much. Donald may have preceded those he loved in death but he left an imprint and eternal wisdom and love in every one of us he loved.
The family invites you to celebrate in the life of Donald. Donald will be shown at Koehler Funeral Home, Perigo Chapel, 7022 Heim Road in Chandler, Indiana on Monday, July 29, 2019. There will be a private viewing for the family at 1:00PM and public viewing will start at 2:00 P.M. and run until 8:00 P.M.
There will be a funeral service on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Chandler United Methodist Church in Chandler, Indiana. There will be a showing from 9:00 A.M. and the service will start at 10:00 A.M. Immediately following the service there will be a bereavement luncheon in the church fellowship hall, all are invited to attend.
In closing, as we wander through our memories, ponder all the moments shared and process our grief we need to remember, he gave us all the answers he had and he had all the answers. Remember how he shared his opinions unapologetically and loved all unabashedly and may those traits always be remembered fondly.
No go, Donnie, take your place in Heaven with The Lord Our Savior. Sit once again with the four people you admire and respect the most, your parents; Donald and Bernice Burnell and John and Noella Summers. Laugh and be joyous with all your friends and family that preceded you to the Sacred Kingdom. Until we meet again and we will meet again. Until we meet again, you are loved as much as you love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.