Donald Clyde Egry, of Verbank, New York passed away on January 16, 2022 at home after years of multiple recurring illnesses including Parkinson’s disease. He was born on September 4, 1937, in Schenectady, New York, the only child of Julius Egry, Jr. and Gertrude Whipple Egry.
A graduate of Draper School, a K-12 school, Don had extensive musical training, beginning with piano lessons at age 6. While at Draper, he started, and headlined, his own high school dance band, “The Starlighters,” with other school friends. His senior year, the Draper Marching Band participated in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City, where Don played tuba.
After high school, Don attended the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam as a piano major. While in school, he worked summers as a custodian at his old high school. He joined Delta Kappa fraternity, which at that time attracted most of the music students at the college, and he played many dance jobs with other students and faculty members. His senior year, he was one of five students chosen to perform in the concerto recital program, performing the 1st Movement of the Khachaturian Concerto for Piano and Orchestra.
When Don graduated, his father had already passed away the fall before at age 50, and Don returned home to help support his mother. That year he worked in an Albany club six nights a week and gave piano lessons and delivered groceries during the day. The fall of 1960, when the possibility of being drafted was imminent, he auditioned for and was accepted in the US Military Band at West Point as pianist and music librarian.
In April of 1962 he married his fiancee, Janice Selleck, also a graduate of Crane Music School. After discharge from the Army, Don worked as music teacher at the Boys’ School at Letchworth Village State School in Rockland County. Later he worked for a piano tuner before obtaining a position as music teacher at LaGrange Junior High in Arlington Schools in Dutchess County. While at Arlington, he obtained a master’s degree and took advanced courses in counseling from Albany State University. He then moved from music to Guidance Counselor in the same school.
Throughout his life, Don continued to play piano with various music groups, often backing vocalists, and then forming his own band, “The Don Egry Trio,” performing in the Hudson Valley, the Tri-City area, and Connecticut. When his group played at Frederick’s (now Joseph’s), dance teachers from all around the area brought their students to practice to Don’s music. He was also a prolific composer of music from Ragtime to Pop to Jazz, much of which has been recorded.
Attending Adult Education classes in Tae Kwon Do karate, he obtained a black belt at age 39. From his teenage years into his seventies, he participated in strength and health activities.
An avid automobile enthusiast, Don owned several Corvettes, Mustangs, and many other cars throughout his lifetime. He loved driving and taking trips to special places and for a time belonged to the Mid-Hudson Corvette Club.
Don was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, and all aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife, his brother-in-law Lauris Selleck and his wife Estela, and several cousins in New York State, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey.
Donations may be made in Don’s name to the Dutchess County SPCA, or to Crane School of Music, New York State University at Potsdam.
Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. No services are scheduled at this time. However, a celebration of Don’s life will be held at a later date to be announced. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
