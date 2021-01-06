BRANTINGHAM – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donald D. Schneider (84) on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Donald is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Hall) Schneider, their daughter – Kim (Greg) Guignard of Chittenango and son, Jed (Cathy) Schneider of Manlius.
Donald was the son of William and Hazel (Farney) Schneider of Croghan.
Three brothers, Brayton, Emerson and Ralph predeceased Donald.
Donald “Gramps” was grandfather to Andrew Guignard, Joseph Guignard and Jonathan Guignard; Matthew Schneider and great-grandfather to Audrey and Owen Guignard, children of Andrew Guignard and his wife, Gina, and Alex and Hadley Guignard, children of Joseph Guignard and his wife Amanda.
Donald was a member of the Lowville Baptist Church, including serving as a fiscal trustee and Deacon, a member of the Constable Hall Board, the New Bremen Cemetery Board and the Lowville Village Water Board, a member of the Lewis County Elks Club, including serving on the House Committee and former Supervisor of the Town of Greig and former President of the Brantingham Community Association. Donald was employed by AMF for 39 years retiring in 1998, then as its Worldwide installation & Service Manager. He was a graduate of Beaver River Central School and SUNY Canton.
Of all his accomplishments, it was spending time with his grandchildren that brought him the greatest joy. We are grateful to have had Donald “Gramps” in our lives. He was a loving husband and a kind and patient father, father-in-law, grandfather and friend. Our hearts are heavy but our memories, joyful, and many, are our strength and our blessing.
A memorial service will be held at the Lowville Baptist Church at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Donald’s name to: Brantingham Arts Council c/o Fran Abbey, North Shore Road, Brantingham, NY 13312 or the Lowville Baptist Church Memorial Fund.
Arrangements are with the Sundquist Funeral Home, where anyone may send condolences to sundquistfh@twcny.rr.com.
