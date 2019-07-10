Donald “Don” Frank Cleary, 75, passed away peacefully on July 4 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Watertown, NY on September 18, 1943 to Albert and Constance (Fazio) Cleary. He served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and served over 30 years as a Department of the Army Corps of Engineers civilian. As a representative for the Corps of Engineers, he served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan supporting Operation Enduring Freedom, the global war on terrorism. He also deployed and served as a Corps of Engineers representative in support of national level disaster response and recovery effort for Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Don truly lived life to the fullest. He loved his family, the Marine Corps, and his country. Everyone who met Don recognized his compassion for others, his jovial personality, and his sense of humor. He was an amazing father to his children, a proud, loving grandfather and great grandfather, and a loving husband. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janese (Carby) Cleary; his children Donna Cleary Dartis, Scott Cleary, Brandi Cleary Felser, Rebecca Bowles, and Amanda Gahafer; his brothers John Cleary and Albert Cleary; his sisters Frances Catalina, Connie Cleary, and Evelyn Findeis; his grandchildren Jason Cleary, Mysti Brooks, Michael Cleary, Brennan Brooks, Noah Brown, Alexis Brown, Jaxson Brown, Emmalyn Gahafer, and Aiden Gahafer; his great grandchildren Lucas Wilkins, Gabriel Rylee, Liam Cleary, Anna Brooks, and Archer Cleary; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald’s memory can be made to Young Marines National Foundation, 17739 Main Street, Suite 250, Dumfries, VA 22026. Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Donald “Don” Frank Cleary
