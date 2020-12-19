Gouverneur - Donald “Donnie” Walker, 79, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Funeral services are private at the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur, NY. The burial is planned for this summer at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Richville, NY with a celebration of life following the ceremony.
Donnie touched the hearts of so many people in the Gouverneur community. He was always compassionate and respectful to everyone. He was born in Gouverneur on Tuesday, November 18, 1941, the son of Albert Isaac Walker and Jessie Naomi (Jenkins) Walker.
He grew up on the Walker Farm on Walker Road in Richville, next to the Richville Flats. He learned the value of hard work with the many choirs on their dairy farm.
Donnie married Gloria Starnes on October 20, 1962. Donnie worked at Mercer’s Dairy, St. Joe Mines and owned several real estate properties. Later in life, Donnie and Gloria owned a dairy farm in Richville and Walker’s Antiques in Gouverneur.
He enjoyed spending time at his camp and with family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting and was a member of the S&B Hunting Club in Russell.
Donnie is survived by his wife of almost sixty years Gloria, his children Thomas and his wife Gina of Boston, Massachusetts, Tammy and her husband Scott Cummings of Gouverneur, John and his wife Jennifer of Ogdensburg, his grandchildren, Justin Cummings, Kara Cummings, Joshua Walker, Jessica Walker, Christine Walker, Katelyn Walker, Gianna Walker and great grandchildren, Ryan Collette and Madison Collette. He is also survived by his sisters Anne Roy of Massena, Roxie Grimshaw of Zephyrhills, Florida, many nieces and nephews. Don is predeceased by his parents and his brother Rodney Walker.
Memorial donations in memory of Donnie are encouraged to the Covid-19 Relief Fund of your choice or the Maple Grove Cemetery.
