Donald E. DeNardo, 69, of Watertown, NY, passed away March 19, 2020 .
A graveside service will be held at Noon on Saturday, September 24th at Brookside Cemetery 19000 County Road 165, Watertown,NY. The grave is located to the right of the main flag pole.
A celebration of life will be held 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 24 th at the VFW at 231 Bellew Ave., in Watertown. All are welcome to come and share a memory.
