HARRISVILLE – Donald E. Gadbaw, 75, of Bryant Bridge Road, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Monday, April 26, 2021 at home, under the loving care of his family and Friends of Lewis County Hospice.
Donald was born on January 31, 1946 in Norwich, Connecticut, son of the late Russell R. and Gertrude M. (Bush) Shortridge. He graduated from Carthage High School and went on to work for the Carpenter-Millwright Union. He later became the owner and operator of Sandhill Construction in Harrisville.
On December 28, 1991 he married Lynne M. Camidge in Natural Bridge.
Donald loved hunting, riding motorcycles, and snowmobiling.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 29 years, Lynne; four children, Sharon (Senil) Fernado; Patti (Timothy) Prashaw; Scott (Billie Jo) Gadbaw; and Sherry (Peter) Sears; four stepchildren, Roy McKnight; Jackie Fuller; John McKnight; and Wanda Arnold; three grandchildren, Tanya, Brooke and Veronica; three step-grandchildren, Tia, Lacey, Dakota, Amaya, Victoria and Damien; two great-grandchildren, Ryder and William; as well a two step-great-grandchildren, Lance, Josie, Laney and Blake.
He is predeceased by a stepson, Donald Fuller.
No services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
