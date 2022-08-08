COLTON – A Celebration of Life for Donald E. Hamilton, 53, a resident of 181 Number Nine Road, Colton, will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at the Colton Amvets. Mr. Hamilton passed away Wednesday evening, July 6, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with family at his side. Memorial donations in Donald’s memory can be made to any local cancer center and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Donald E. Hamilton.
Donald E. Hamilton
