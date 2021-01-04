MASSENA – January 3, 2021 was a sad day for us, for we lost a very caring and loving father, grandfather, and father-in-law to a sudden death for which we were not prepared. Donald E. Huto, Jr. 61 passed at his home, 6 Brighton Street, where he resided with his longtime girlfriend, Emma Bush. Donald was born on March 3, 1959 in Massena to the late Donald Sr. and Leona (McGregor) Huto.
We always saw “Don” as a strong man, with a great sense of humor, and a love for his children, and grandkids like no other. He never failed to make us laugh with his smart remarks or his actions. He loved to bust your chops and have fun. Writing this I’m finding these things are hard to represent in an article intended to honor him and the depth of his loss to the lives of many. Our grief goes deep. We have lost someone who is irreplaceable. Someone who has guided and formed our lives in ways that cannot be numbered. Don was very much so a home body. He was often found in the house sitting at the kitchen table, cup of coffee in hand, and listening to WMSA for his next spectacular find on swap-n-shop. He usually sat with his dogs Chewy and Zayne right at his side. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and the casino. All of his grandchildren knew when they went to Papa’s they would find an endless stock pile of all their favorite snacks, and a best friend.
Donald is survived by his four children, Melissa Huto of Massena; Susan and Danny Joslin, Jr. of Massena; Donald Huto, III and his wife, Felicia of Massena; and Zachary Huto and his wife, Sarah; 18 grandchildren and 1 great grandson; his brothers, Alfred and Tina Huto of Massena; and Kevin Huto of Bombay; his sters, Eileen Huto of Massena; and Delina and Randy Rhodes of Massena; his companion, Emma Bush; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Carol A. Huto.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Massena Humane Society.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldonfh.com.
