Donald E. Murphy, age 91, of Fairborn, OH, formerly of Carthage, NY, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 with his family by his side. He was born in Watertown, NY, on September 12, 1929, to the late Leona (Bushey) and Edward Murphy. He was also preceded in death by wife Patricia (Collins) and sister Sharon Marti. Don is survived by 2 daughters, Kimberly (Robert) Geddis, Bowling Green, OH, and Kristin (George) Savoie, Dayton, OH. and 4 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by sister Betty Moonan of Boonville, NY and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH) with a service following at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be at Antioch Cemetery, New Antioch, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Vitas Healthcare or to Gideon International.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.