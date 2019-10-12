Donald E. Patchen, Sr., 88, formerly of Holcomb St., Watertown, passed away Friday, October 11 at Samaritan Keep Home where he has resided for a year. Calling hours are Wednesday, October 16th from 4 pm - 7 pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. The funeral is 11am Thursday, October 17th, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sanfords Corner Cemetery, Calcium. Mr. Patchen retired from the Overhead Door Company in 1997 after 33 years of service. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
Donald E. Patchen, Sr.
