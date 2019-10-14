Donald E. Patchen, Sr., 88, Watertown, passed away Friday October 11th, 2019 at the Samaritan Keep Home with his family at his bedside.
The funeral will be 11 am Thursday, October 17th, 2019 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium. Calling hours are Wednesday, October 16th from 4 pm – 7 pm at the funeral home.
Don is survived by two sons Donald “Donnie”(Debbie) Patchen, Jr., Watertown, Dominic “Nick” (Michele) Patchen, Constantia, a daughter Tracie Patchen, Watertown; 7 grandchildren Michael (Kathy) Berkman, Justin (Kristi) Berkman, Darcie (Ray) Lepper, Danielle (Bryan) Parker, Derek (Amanda) Patchen, Dominic “DJ” Patchen and Jailynn Patchen; 10 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Don was predeceased by his parents Nathan and Eda Patchen, a daughter Donna Berkman, his companion Mary Kay Howland, his brother Robert Patchen and two sisters Ellen Farrell and Mary Widrick.
He was born in Watertown on March 23rd, 1931, a son to Nathan and Eda Wadsworth Patchen. Don served in the US Navy following his education in Evans Mills. After his discharge from the Navy, he returned to the north country and went to work at the St. Regis Paper Mill, Deferiet in the super calendar room. He joined the Overhead Door Company in 1964 and retired from there after 33 years of service in 1997. After retiring, Don continued to work as a handyman for several cottage owners at Campbell’s Point and other homeowners in the area.
A marriage to Gena Misercola Patchen ended in separation.
Don was a member of the Eagles Club. He enjoyed puttering in his garage, hanging out at Friede’s Diner and taking his dog “Him” for rides. He was an avid Nascar and Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan. He was known for repairing with Gorilla glue, a caulking gun, and leaving his mark with “1492”.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the Samaritan Keep Home 2nd floor staff for their care and comfort given to Don and his family during his stay at Sam Keep.
Memorial contributions may be made in Don’s name to the Samaritan Keep Home Activities Fund, 133 Pratt St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
