WINTHROP – Donald F. LaPage, 82, a longtime resident of County Route 51, passed quietly in his sleep early Wednesday morning, October 14, 2020 at his home.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Yvonne (Russell); his children, Donald LaPage of Canton; Connie (Richard) Cox of Griswold, Connecticut; Shawn (Jennifer) LaPage of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Daniel (Sandy) LaPage of Portsmouth, Virginia; and Lisa LaPage of Fort Jackson; 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; 10 brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two grandchildren, Joshua LaPage and Amber Calvert; and a sister, Evelyn.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2:30 at the Hopkinton-Fort Jackson Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
