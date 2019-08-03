A Mass of Christian Burial for Donald F. Murray, age 92 of Ogdensburg will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday (Aug 7, 2019) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with his son Rev. Steven M. Murray officiating. Burial will follow at the Notre Dame Cemetery with military honors.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday (Aug 6, 2019) from 3:00 to 6:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mr. Murray passed away on Friday (Aug 2nd) at the St. Joseph’s Home with his family by his side.
Surviving are three sons Rev. Steven Murray of Malone, Frank Murray & his beloved Gretchen McHugh of Ogdensburg, David Murray & his wife Patti of Ogdensburg; a daughter Ann Johnson & her husband CJ also of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Stacy Johnson & her fiancee’ Chad Stemmler of Rochester, Timothy Amo & his wife Kasie of Tupper Lake, Kaylan Murray of Rutland, VT, Brenden & Brogan Murray also of Rutland, VT, Morgan Murray of Geneva and Kelli Barr of Ogdensburg; great-grandchildren Indigo Collier, Damon & Onnalise Shannon, Fenway and Braylin Amo; a sister Sr. Eileen Murray GNSH of PA, a brother John Murray & his wife Helen of Massena; a sister-in-law Mary Murray of Ogdensburg; a special nephew David Young & his wife Sally of Dillsburg, PA along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife Eleanor in 2015; a son Thomas in 2014; a sister Margaret Austin; four brothers Paul, Thomas, Robert & James Murray and a daughter-in-law Sue Ellen (Hennigan) Murray.
Donald was born on December 8, 1926 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of the late Frank & Eva (Shattuck) Murray. He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy and enlisted in the US Navy from 1944-1945. He married Eleanor Y. LaRock on September 21, 1948 at Notre Dame Church with Msgr. A.D. Charbonneau officiating.
Donald worked 38 years at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as their principal engineer, and also operated a scrap metal business. In his younger years, he was a pitcher for the local semi-pro baseball team with his siblings, and enjoyed organizing pickup softball teams for area youth on Pleasant Lake in the summer. His passions were gardening, the Rutland Railroad and its history, telling jokes, socializing with friends at local establishments, spending time at his camp on Pleasant Lake, traveling and being with his family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Notre Dame Heritage Fund, 125 Ford Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
