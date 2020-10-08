HENDERSON – Donald F. Warner, 88, of 11640 NYS Route 3, passed away at home on Wednesday evening, October 7, 2020. A full obituary will be published tomorrow. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, in Carthage, NY. Condolences in his memory can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
