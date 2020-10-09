HENDERSON – Donald F. Warner, 88, of 11640 NYS Route 3, passed away at home on Wednesday evening, October 7, 2020.
Donald was born in Baldwinsville, New York, on February 10, 1932, the son of the late Henry D. and Rosina (Parks) Warner. He completed his schooling in Syracuse and went on to enlist in the United States Air Force in 1951, serving until 1955 when he was honorably discharged.
He was employed as the Forestry Supervisor with Niagara Mohawk in Watertown for 32 years, retiring in 1993.
He married Frances M. Anderson in 1954. The marriage ended in divorce in 1973.
Later, on May 17, 1984 he married Ruth Monaghan in Watertown.
Donald loved to travel, play the guitar, fish, and bow hunt with his brother Ken. He was involved in the Black River Valley Fiddlers and a member of the band “Blue Grass Express”. Most of all, spending time with his family was his number one priority.
Survivors include nine children, Janet Devoy of Henderson; Sherri (Randy) McCarty of Pennsylvania; D. Kevin Warner of Dexter; David (Gloria) Warner of Baldwinsville; Colleen (Art) Walters; Jeffrey (Kathryn) Monaghan of Adams Center; Juli (Dennis) Hebert of Copenhagen; Molly (Ronald) Ward of Natural Bridge; Kelly (Rich) Beutel of Watertown; four siblings, Eleanor “Dot” Wiley of Pennsylvania; Patricia “Annie” Fillipeli of Pennsylvania; Kenneth Warner of Adams Center; and Virginia Sage of Florida; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by a son Kenneth Scott Warner, two sisters, Betty Sparrow and Shirley Marzullo; a brother, Richard Warner; a daughter-in-law, Deb Warner; and two grandsons, Connor Berrus and Adam Hebert.
No public services will be held. Burial will be held privately by the family.
Memorial donations in Donald’s honor can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY. In his memory condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
