Donald G. Britton, age 96, formerly of Williamstown, passed away Sunday, August 25th at Oswego Hospital.
Donald was born November 24, 1922 in Williamstown, the son of George and Cora Green Britton.
He attended Williamstown Schools and served in the United States Army from 1942 until 1945. He was employed by Flexo-Wire in Oswego for 20 years, retiring in 1988.
He was also employed by Larabee Wire and Camden Wire. He was a security guard at Oswego Hospital for several years. Donald was a member of the New Haven Community Alliance Church.
Surviving are six daughters, Nancy Babcock of Mexico, Alice Baird of Redfield, Sandra Henderson of Camden, Shirley Goodsell of Pulaski, Shelia Vance of Adams, and Michele Cullop of Williamstown, two sons, Donald Britton, Jr., of Oswego and Bruce Britton of Williamstown, and 21 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 16 great- great-grandchildren.
George was predeceased by one daughter, Susan Muckey in 2017, and a sister Gertrude Brietbeck in 2013.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29 at the Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski with burial in Fairview Cemetery in Williamstown. Calling hours were held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.
