Ogdensburg: Donald G. Casey, “Uncle Donnie”, “Casey”, age 84, of Raymondville, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Riverledge Nursing Home in Ogdensburg. Friends and family may be received on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of service at 1:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Interment with full military honors will be held following the service in Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk, NY. Following the burial, there will a gathering at the Norfolk American Legion Post 925.
Donald was born in Glen Park, NY on December 30, 1934, the son of the late Cortland and Katherine (Premo) Casey. He entered the US Army in January 1952 where he served in the Korean Conflict, from November 1952 to July 1953 and was honorably discharged from active duty in January of 1955. He worked at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, NY from 1965 to 1991, retiring as a Supervisor of Maintenance, then moved up north to Norfolk where he has held residence since. Donald married Charlotte L. Lashbrooks on April 8, 1967 in Syracuse, she predeceased him in 1989. He was a lifetime member of Norfolk American Legion Post 925, AmVets and VFW. Donald enjoyed stock car racing, traveling throughout NY State to many of its race tracks and enjoyed spending time with family, especially his nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed country music, dancing and having a few beers with everyone. He had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back or anything else to help anyone.
Donald is survived by his nephew and caregiver Ronald Casey and wife Elizabeth of Louisville, NY; a niece, Marilyn and husband Charles “Chipper” LaDue of Raymondville, NY; a nephew, Gary Casey and wife Mary of Norfolk, NY and several other nieces and nephews; his longtime companion, Joan Bailey of Norfolk, NY; siblings, Mary Hills of Gouverneur, NY, Ruth Grzanowicz and her husband Ed of Burleson, TX. He was predeceased by his siblings, William, Gordon, Kenneth, Leland, Robert, Terrell and Keo.
The family of Donald “Uncle Donnie” would like to convey a special thanks to caregiver Robin Monroe for going above and beyond for the care, compassion and love that she gave during his illness in the past two years. We appreciate the care the staff at the Massena Dialysis in Massena gave to him the past nine years, to Hospice of St. Lawrence County for the care and compassion he received while with them, and to RiverLedge Facility in Ogdensburg, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or Norfolk American Legion Post 925, Norfolk, NY, 13667. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.