GLENFIELD- Donald G. Crofoot, 96, of Blue Street, formerly of Port Leyden, passed away on Friday afternoon, July 14, 2023 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. He is survived by two daughters, Donna Roberts of Port Leyden and Bonnie Lisk of Glenfield; four grandchildren, Wendi Roberts and her companion Heather Clemons, Kristi Yager and her companion Travis Brandt, Todd and Christina Lisk, Holly and Derrick Helms; two great-grandchildren, Brecken Yager and Dakota Lisk; two sisters-in-law, Rose Crofoot and Frances Kubinski; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Lottie; a son-in-law, Stanton E. Lisk III; his siblings, Johanna Merriam, Marjorie Donnelly, Robert Crofoot, Paul Crofoot, Gerald Crofoot, John Crofoot, and Betty Crofoot. Donald was born on December 18, 1926 in Constableville, NY, a son of the late R. Rea and Louie Mary Higby Crofoot. He was educated in Constableville Central School Class of 1945. He graduated early, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in June 1944. He did his basic training at Sampson Naval Training Station, Romulus, NY, and served aboard the USS Dayton in the South Pacific from December 1944 until June 1946, being released to inactive reserves at Lido Beach, L.I., NY in June 1946. Donald worked various jobs from 1946 to 1948, including more than a year working in the woods for his brother Paul at Crofoot & Felshaw Logging. He met his future wife Lottie Ziankowski at a barn dance in 1946. On June 12, 1948, they got married at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church with Father Lambert officiating. The couple moved to Watertown, where he worked for NY Air Brake and then drove city bus in Watertown. Donald then went back in to active naval reserve. He was called back to active duty in the summer of 1950 during the Korean War, serving until the spring of 1952. The family moved to Port Leyden in 1952, and he worked for Gould Paper in Lyons Falls, a career that continued for 32 years where he retired in 1985 as Plant Engineer. Donald also started his own business, as a Hydro Power Consultant. The company operated plants throughout New York and he also worked for Independent Hydro Developers, assisting in the design and start up of hydro Stations in NJ, MA, ME, and Quebec. Mrs. Crofoot passed away on March 13, 2005. Donald was a communicant of St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Houseville. He was a life member of BPOE -1605, Lowville Lodge. Donald was a member of Matawan Huiting Club. He served as Assessor for the Town of Leyden for many years. Years ago, Donald and his wife enjoyed bowling and attending polka dances. He was an avid golfer and outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and gardening. He also enjoyed reading and doing sudoku puzzles. A funeral Mass will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church with Rev. Douglas Decker, Pastor, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Port Leyden. A gathering at St. Hedwig’s Church Fellowship Hall will immediately follow the burial. Any food donations may be taken directly to St. Hedwig’s Fellowship Hall on Saturday morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. Calling hours are from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Contributions may be made in Donald’s memory to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 or to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
Donald G. Crofoot
December 18, 1926 - July 14, 2023
