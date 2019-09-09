CASTORLAND - Donald H. Meyer, 86, of Swiss Road, Castorland, passed away Saturday evening, September 7, 2019 at his home under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice
A Funeral Mass will be said at 10:00a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan with Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 2 – 6 p.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville.
A complete obituary will follow.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
