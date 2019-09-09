CASTORLAND - Donald H. Meyer, 86, of Swiss Road, Castorland, passed away Saturday evening, September 7, 2019 at his home under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice
A Funeral Mass will be said at 10:00a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan with Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 2 – 6 p.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville. Contributions may be made to the Meyer n’ More Relay for Life Team, in care of Elizabeth Porter, 30629 County Route 49, Black River, NY 13612 or to Croghan Food Pantry, in care of Linda Proulx, P.O. Box 229, Harrisville, NY 13648
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruth; two grandsons, Jordan (Christina) Christman and their daughters, AnnaBelle and Malaya of Copenhagen, Matthew (Shantel) Christman, and their daughters, Briella and Alivia of West Carthage; three sisters, Sister Gabrielle Marie Meyer, SSJ of Watertown, Helena (Jim) Clancy of Troy, and Norma Jones of South Carolina; a brother, Edward Mothersell of Croghan; nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a daughter, Beth Ann Meyer, who died January 5, 2009; a son-in-law, David Christman; a sister, Elizabeth Meyer, who died in 1924 at the age of 2; and two brothers, George Meyer and Harold Meyer.
Donald was born on August 22, 1933 at home in Castorland, a son of the late John J. and Anastasia Marrilley Meyer. He graduated from Father Leo Memorial School in 1951, and was drafted in the U.S. Army during the Berlin Crisis in Germany, serving from August 19, 1953 until June 7, 1955.
On Aug. 17, 1957, he married Ruth E. Babcock at the judge’s chamber at the Lewis County Courthouse with Judge Moran officiating.
Donald worked for the J.P. Lewis paper mill in Beaver Falls for nearly 11 years, before going to work in Connecticut for Pratt and Whitney for a year. He worked construction before going to work for the New York State Department of Transportation, retiring in 1995.
