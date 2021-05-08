Donald H. Peterson was born in Ogdensburg, New York on March 2, 1936.
He was the son of Harold Peterson and Pearl Bennet.
Donald competed as an amateur boxer and was an adamant boxing fan who attended many Hall of Fame ceremonies at the Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota NY.
Donald Joined the US Marines in 1953 and retired in 1955 after becoming permanently disabled.
He married Pauline Richardson on January 24th 1957 and they had 5 children. Michael, Mark, Melody, Marie and Misty. Marie died during childbirth.
The couple divorced after 33 years of marriage and a second marriage to May French ended when May passed away.
Donald was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also a member of the Black River American Legion.
Surviving Donald are his children, Michael and Lori Peterson, Mark and Sonny Peterson, Melody and Royal Keech and Misty and CJ Lavancha. Grandchildren, Branden and Jessica Peterson, Katey and Alan McConnell, Mary Jan Peterson, Hunter and Candice Peterson, Sierra Peterson, Skye Peterson, RJ Keech, Mandie and Adam Berry, Whittnie Ramirez, Matthew and Amelia Ramirez, Jade Ramirez and Joseph Bast. He also had 14 great grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Black River Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River
Online condolences may be left at www.brucefh.com
