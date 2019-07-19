Donald H. Spearance, Sr., age 87, resident of Altmar for the last 52 years passed away Wednesday at his home. Donald was born September 22, 1931 in Rodman, NY the son of William and Mabel Sackett Spearance. He attended Adams Schools and served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. Donald married Nancy Hamilton on February 10, 1965. He was employed by the Albion Town Highway Department for 17 years and had previously been employed by Consolidated Industries for 15 years. He was also sextant of Riverside Cemetery in Altmar. Donald was a member of the Russell Tryon Post -1435 Altmar American Legion and the Riverside Methodist Church in Altmar.
Surviving, are his wife Nancy, one son, Donald Spearance, Jr., of Altmar, one daughter, Patricia (Robert) Bishman of Mexico, two sisters, Dorothy of New Hampshire and Mabel Spearance of Cape Vincent and two grandchildren, Cody and Mkhaila and one great-grandson, Jon.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m., Monday, July 22nd at Riverside Cemetery, County Route 22 in Altmar. Donations may be made in Donald’s memory to the Altmar Fire Department, PO Box 174, Altmar, NY 13302. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street in Pulaski.
