Donald H. Thomas, 76, Watertown, passed away Sunday, July 14th at the Samaritan Keep Home where he had been a resident since March, 2019.
The funeral service for Donald will be 1 pm Thursday July 18th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will follow the service in Brookside Cemetery. A call hour will precede the service from 12 pm – 1 pm at the funeral home.
Donald was born in Watertown on April 2, 1943 to Irving and Jennie Burdick Thomas. He worked as a custodian at Mercy Hospital, Watertown.
He enjoyed cooking and watching golf on TV.
He is survived by his brother, Ray Burdick, Henderson; sister, Joyce Drew, Texas; 7 nephews, Richard Switzer, III, Dexter; Edmond Janack, Watertown; Travis Paro, Watertown; David, Donald and Gerald Drew all of Texas, Benjamin Burdick, Oregon; 3 nieces, Dori Janack, Watertown; Roxanne Washinger, Texas and Missy Burdick, Calcium.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by his sister Doris Burdick, 2 brothers, Roy Burdick and Lowell Thomas.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the SPCA, 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.