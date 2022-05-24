NORWOOD – Funeral services for Donald J. Colbert, 74, a resident of 329 Douglas Road, Norwood, will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Christian Fellowship Center in Madrid with Pastor Ben Levendusky presiding. Burial will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Norwood, following the services. Family and friends may call at the Christian Fellowship Center on Friday, May 27 from 3-7 p.m. Mr. Colbert passed away on Monday afternoon at his home surrounded by his family.
Donald is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra; Norwood; his three sons, Donald “DJ” and Janel Colbert, Norwood; Derek and Sandi Colbert, Glennville, GA; Daniel Colbert, Norwood; his two daughters, Deanna and Andy Dennis, Norwood and Dorie and Peter Reiter, Norwood; his beloved 24 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and a brother, Larry and Sandy Colbert, Norwood as well as many nieces and nephews. Donald was pre-deceased by his parents and three brothers, Douglas, Gerald and just a week ago, David Colbert.
Born in Potsdam, NY on June 14, 1947 to the late Donald and Marjorie Daggett Colbert, Don graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School and entered the U.S. Air Force, serving his country from 1966-1970. He married Sandra Waite on July 11, 1970 and together, they raised five children. He attended the Bricklayers Labor Union and worked as a mason for many years until he started his own construction business. Don later went to work at ALCOA in Massena, working until he retired in 2007 after 17 years. After retirement, Don worked at the Christian Fellowship Center in maintenance as Don was very talented and loved to putter and fix things. He was a communicant of the Christian Fellowship Center and enjoyed going to camp at Sevey’s Corners. He loved to be outside, it did not matter what he was doing, it could be cutting wood, hunting, fishing or working on the farm. Most of all, Don’s true enjoyment came when he was with his family, that was most important to him. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Don’s memory can be made to the following local organizations, Operation Greatful Nation, 407 St. Hwy 131, Massena, NY 13662; to www.warfighteradvance.org or to the Christian Fellowship Center Food Pantry and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Donald J. Colbert.
