CASTORLAND, NY ~ Donald J. “Donnie” Campany, 76, of State Rt. 410, Castorland, died peacefully with his family by his side in Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Born October 3, 1943, in Lowville, NY, a son of Harold W. and Mary M. Hellinger Campany, he was educated at Lowville Academy.
Early in his life, Donald worked on his family’s farm on Rt. 410 in Castorland dduring most of the 1960’s and early 1970’s. In 1969, in addition to farming, he opened and ran a custom slaughter house on the family’s farm that he operated for 6 years. In the mid 1970’s, he began dealing in real estate, mainly buying and refurbishing various rental properties. Throughout the 1980’s, 1990’s, and early 2000’s he continued his real estate endeavors by purchasing a mixture of undeveloped land and previously-owned properties throughout the Castorland, Carthage, New Bremen and Beaver Falls areas. Once acquired, he either constructed new residential homes, assembled pre-fabricated homes, or continued to renovate any broken-down and older homes and properties, most in preparation for rental. During his later years, he worked primarily at managing and maintaining all of his real estate holdings.
Mr. Campany was a communicant of the former St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Castorland, and attended St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Croghan.
He mostly enjoyed spending time and socializing with his family and friends.
Survivors include two brothers and two sisters, Harold Campany, of Carthage, and Norman Campany, of North Carolina, Pauline Murphy, of Croghan, and Joyce Kloster, of Rochester, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by two sisters, Shirley Ostrowski and Regina Ostrowski.
A Graveside Committal Service and burial will be held for Donald on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Lowville Rural Cemetery, Lowville, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor of St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, officiating.
Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours.
Memorial Donations may be made to St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, P.O. Box 38, Croghan, NY 13327.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
Online obituary and messages of sympathy at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.