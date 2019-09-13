Donald J. Good, Sr. (Frederick, MD, formerly of Watertown) went home to the Lord on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. This loving man is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joanne Good (Corbett); his children, Elizabeth Hernandez (David), Donald Good Jr. (Jeanne) Christine Good, Rosemarie Good, Patrick O’Neil (Jeanette), and Michael O’Neil (Teri). Don is also survived by his beloved sister Ruth; grandchildren, Heather Webber, Amber Webber, Racheal Perry, Corie Coggins, Jonathan Good, Samantha O’Neil, Emily O’Neil, Jenna O’Neil, Kiri Jefferson, Matthew Jefferson, and Jacob O’Neil; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He retired from the US Air Force in 1973, later working for the NY Air Brake. Don loved his Red & Black football team, holding several positions in the organization after retiring as a player. He is a member of the Red & Black Hall of Fame. He was also a regular in the Watertown bowling leagues. He will be greatly missed by his family.
Donald J. Good, Sr.
