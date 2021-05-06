Donald J. O’Shaughnessy,74, of 46 Liberty St., West Carthage, died Wednesday evening, May 5, 2021 at his home where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Donald was born on July 2, 1946 in Carthage, the son of the late Charles J. and Marjorie M. (Rushlow) O’Shaughnessy. He was a 1966 graduate of Carthage High School. He served in the US Air Force from 1966 until 1970 during the Vietnam War. Donald was married to the former Cheryl A. Goodman in 1973 and they later divorced. Donald worked for the former E.C. Crooks Memorial in Carthage before working at St. Regis Paper Company in Deferiet. He held several positions, mainly in the ground wood department and eventually retiring from Champion International when the mill closed.
He is survived by one daughter and her husband: Carrie (Jason) Pierce of Carthage, one son and his wife: Justin (Beth) O’Shaughnessy of Port Byron; a grandson Jacob Pierce of Carthage, his best friend for life, Carl Eddie Johnson II of Carthage, a brother-in-law, Jeffery (Candy) Goodman of S. Carolina, three sisters-in-law; Cathy Goynes of S. Carolina, Charlene Symonds of Virginia and Cindy Hickman of Carthage and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, a grandson, Michael Pierce, three brothers, Terry, Patrick and William O’Shaughnessy and a sister, Kathy O’Shaughnessy.
He was a member of the American Legion Post - 789 of Carthage.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 8 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home. Calling hours will be from 1-3pm on Saturday. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Naumburg at the family’s convenience. Please follow all current guidelines for COVID-19.
