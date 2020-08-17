Donald J. Valentine, 72, a native of Harrisville, NY passed away on August 11, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Don retired from Carthage Savings & Loan in 2004 and He and his wife Laraine moved to Sebring, FL after her retirement. Don loved to hunt, fish and golf and was a real people person. Don was also a lifelong member of the Elks Club. He is survived by his Sisters Carol Durham and Sandra Brown and a brother, Stephen Valentine. 3 nieces Teresa, Brenda and Francine and 2 nephews, James & Cory. He is also survived by his first wife, Ann Young with which he had 1 daughter, Tammy Young. A granddaughter Roxanne Davis and 2 great granddaughters, Isabellah & Khloe. Don is also survived by his wife, Laraine Phillips and her 2 children Michelle Ventress and Matthew Comfort and 4 grandchildren. Don is predeceased by his parents, Donald & Wilda (Barnhart) Valentine, a nephew, Justin Valentine and his second wife Sandra Martin. Due to Covid 19, services will not be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.