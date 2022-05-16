Hermon - A graveside service for Donald Jennings Sr. will be held on Saturday, May 21st at 2 pm in Hermon Cemetery with a celebration of life gathering after at his son’s house at 175 Hale Road, Canton. Don, 90, passed away on March 27, 2022.
Donald Jennings Sr.
