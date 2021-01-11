Donald Kenneth Champagne, 81, of Saranac, NY, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2021 under the loving care and comfort of his family.
He was born in Plattsburgh, NY, March 18, 1939, the son of Andrew and Lucille (Senecal) Champagne.
Donald graduated from Plattsburgh High School in 1956. During his high school years, he was an all-star player for the football team and a championship speed skater. Upon graduation, at the age of 17 he entered the Navy where he trained to be an electrician on the USS Tench submarine where he served until 1960 and then served for two more years in the Naval Reserve.
He worked for 14 years at Glens Falls Imperial Paper Mill. In 1974 he went into NYS Corrections where he retired as a Lieutenant at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg, NY on August 24, 2000.
Don was an avid outdoorsman. He loved ice-fishing, hunting, boating, and camping. He especially enjoyed doing those things with family.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Bea (Hicks) Champagne; his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Janice Champagne; his daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Daniel LaVarnway; his daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Cory Draper; his stepson, Gary Bass; and his three grandchildren, Kelly Drollette, Kyle Drollette, and Jesse LaVarnway.
Donald was predeceased by his brother Andrew John Champagne, Jr.
The family thanks all of Don and Bea’s friends for their constant prayers and thoughts during his battle with cancer.
A graveside service including the military honors will be held in the spring for all family and friends at the New Brookside Cemetery in Waddington, NY, at a date yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Donald K. Champagne may be made to Hospice of the North Country, 358 Tom Miller Road, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.
Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru, 643-9055. To offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture, or share a photo in memory of Don please visit www.hamiltonfuneralhome.com
