Donald L. Powell, 82, of Weldon Drive, passed away April 5, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center.
Mr. Powell was born December 30, 1937 in Watertown, son of Louis and Marion Monahan Powell. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1956. In 1958, he entered the United States Marines and was honorably discharged on January 13, 1964.
Donnie loved sports especially baseball where his favorite team was the New York Yankees.
He worked as a fireman for thirty years for the Watertown Fire Department. He retired in 1994. He spent his free time watching various sports and movies on TV. He played basketball, baseball and golf throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling especially to Disney world, casinos, crossword puzzles, and spending time down at the cottage on Lake Ontario. He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church.
On February 22, 1963, he married Susan M. Robertson in Watertown. They were married for seventeen years. He later married Toni Caulder. She died March 3. 2000.
Surviving are his two daughters Kathryn (Steven) Hartz, Watertown, Pamela (James) Pierie, Manlius, a step son William (Juliana) Caulder, Boston, MA, two step daughters, Lisa DeForge, Angier, NC, Sue Scott, Apex, NC, five grandchildren, Joshua Hartz, Julianna Hartz, MacKenzie Pierie, Kathryn Pierie, Emma Pierie, four step grandchildren, William, Sophie, Claire and Zachary, his siblings, Marion (Bitty) Roberts, Lana (Jeannie) Hall, Mike Powell, several nieces and nephews.
Donnie lived with his first wife and first love, Susan. They shared the love of their life, an eight-pound Yorkie names Gizmo, that loved him very much.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of his life will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
