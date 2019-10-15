-- PITCAIRN – Donald L. Vrooman, 87, State Highway 3, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Carthage Area Hospital, where he had been a patient for a short time.
Born on May 1, 2932 at the homestead farm on the Garrison Rd., the son of Harvey and Priscilla Hiscock Vrooman. He married Helen Davidson on October 24, 1957 at the Baptist Church in Carthage. Mrs. Vrooman died on September 6, 2015. He worked as a dairy farmer on his cousin, Clyde Vrooman’s farm, as well as for St. Joe’s until it closed and then later for Viking in Harrisville until his retirement.
He is survived by his daughter, Donalee (James A.) LaParr Harrisville and his son, Donald C Vrooman and his companion Sherry, Gouverneur and his son Ronald G. Vrooman, Pitcairn. Also surviving is his brother, Harvey Vrooman Jr., Texas, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his wife, Helen and his brother, Herbert and a great-granddaughter, Elaina.
There will be no calling hours or funeral. Per his request his body was donated to the SUNY Upstate Medical University Anatomical Gift Program. A Celebration of Life and interment with his wife will be held in the spring.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY. Online condolences may be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com
