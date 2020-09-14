Donald Liddy

5/6/1928-8/2/2020 Born to Harry V. and Irma (Crittenton) Liddy in Dexter, NY.He graduated from Dexter HS, and served 2 years in the US Army. Married Deloris A. Belcher in 1950, with whom he had 2 daughters. He worked for the National Weather Service for 33 years. After retirement he did consulting work for King Electronics in Calvert County, MD. Following the death of his first wife, he married Angela Brooks in 2000. He passed away peacefully at their Watertown home. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Jefferson County (NY) Hospice or the American Lung Association.
