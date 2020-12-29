Donald M. LaDuke, 92, Watertown, passed away Sunday, December 27th, 2020.
The funeral mass for Don will be 10 am Thursday. December 31st, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Church with Rev. John Demo officiating. Calling hours are Wednesday from 2 pm – 4 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Spring burial will be in the Glenwood Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife Lenore; his children Alan M. (Terry) LaDuke, Rockledge, FL, Denise M. (Robert) Edgar, Watertown, Teresa M. (Richard) Bergeron, Carthage, Jeanine M. (James) Slate, Watertown; 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, three step grandchildren and 1step great grandchild; his sister Carol Dulmage, Watertown; several nieces and nephews.
Don was predeceased by three brothers, Glen LaDuke, Richard (Elaine) LaDuke, Leonard (Dorothy) LaDuke, and three sisters Hilda (Jack) Haley, Alice “Bev” (John) Walsh and Mary “Mim” (Philip) Courcy and a brother-in-law William Dulmage.
He was born March 8, 1928, a son to Edward and Lillian (Seymour) LaDuke. He was educated at Immaculate Heart Academy. He served in the US Army from 1952-1954. He married Lenore M. Vorce on April 30, 1955.
Don worked for the New York Telephone Co. as a mechanic for 30 years, retiring in 1985.
He was a member of the Watertown VFW and the Telephone Pioneers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes or American Heart Associations.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
