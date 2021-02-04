Donald M. VanAlstyne, 90, Summerfield, Fl and Watertown native, passed away January 31, 2021 in Florida.
Calling hours will be from 4 pm – 6 pm Monday, February 8th, 2021 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Spring burial with military honors will be in Brookside Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife Cecilia, Summerfield; 3 daughters Terry (Terry) Phillips, Watertown, Toni Ward, Watertown and Tracey (Jimmy) Vega, Little Falls, NY; grandchildren Trevor Phillips, Tara and Kyle McAuliffe, Joey and Bobby Ward, Troy and Liz Phillips, Sara Bishaw, Stephanie Dishaw-Kinsella and Steven Vega; his sister Joyce Taylor, Watertown; niece April Young, Dexter and nephew Dan Taylor, Syracuse. He is also survived by 11 great grandchildren.
Don was predeceased by a daughter Tina M. in 1985, his wife Velma in 1998, and beloved dog, Buddy.
Don was born in Watertown May 21, 1930, a son to Donald and Florence VanAlstyne. Following his high school education, Donald served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army from 1948 to 1952. After his honorable discharge, he continued to serve in the Army Reserves, retiring as Master Sgt.
Donald was employed as a telephone installer and was a self-employed carpenter for many years. He joined the NYS Department of Corrections and was stationed at the Dry Hill facility until his retirement as Sergeant.
He married Velma Terry December 2, 1954. She passed June 11, 1998. Don Moved to Florida in the early 2000’s. He married Cecilia Sansoucie July 7, 2007.
Don was a member of the 82nd Airborne Association and the Watertown American Legion Post 61 and the American Legion in Summerfield, FL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.