Donald M. Winnett, Clayton passed away Sunday, October 25th at the Carthage Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, Carthage. He was 86 years old.
The funeral service will be at 4:00 pm on Friday, October 30th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville, with Rev. Robert Decker officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service 2-4 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date.
Donald was born in Belleville, NY on November 15, 1933 the son to Leo and Mildred Larkins Winnett and grew up on several family farms.
He married Shirley Daniels in 1954 and had 3 sons, Joey, Terri and Daron. That marriage ended in a divorce. He later married Joan M. Barbur Hoan in April, 1973.
Donald worked at Sodus Fruit Farms, Sodus, NY., New York Air Brake, Watertown, NY and Frinks Snowplow, Clayton retiring after 22 years of employment.
He is survived by his wife, Joan, Clayton; son, Daron (Tracie) Winnett, Clayton; 2 step-daughters, Vicky (Roger) Monica, Brenda Smith, 3 sisters, Janet Nichols, Betty Grandjean and Debra Truesdell. He is also survived by his grandson, Ken (Olivia) Winnett, great-grandchildren, Makayla, Alice, Terrance and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by his sons, Joey, Terri and his sister Nancy Anzalone.
Donald enjoyed working at Frinks, gardening, camping and spending time with family and friends. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
